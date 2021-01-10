Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.41 Million

Analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post sales of $69.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.12 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $238.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $238.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $352.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $5.66 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $776.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.