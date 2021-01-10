WeTrust Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $554,307.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00326964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.85 or 0.03877621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014593 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

