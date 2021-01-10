WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.80 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $65.80 million and approximately $46,708.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008206 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002450 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

