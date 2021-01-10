WinCash (WCC) One Day Volume Tops $28,348.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $434,622.51 and $28,348.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

