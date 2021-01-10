Wing (WING) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Wing has a total market cap of $11.68 million and $1.52 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.74 or 0.00035563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.83 or 0.00638760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,350,054 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,054 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

