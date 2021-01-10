Wings Market Cap Achieves $2.99 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $28,131.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.18 or 0.04319878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00312097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.