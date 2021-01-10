Wings (WINGS) Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Wings has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $19,949.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.70 or 0.03906408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00312326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

