WOM Protocol Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

