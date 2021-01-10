WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $18.40 million and $1.28 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars.

