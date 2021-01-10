Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

WKPPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of WKPPF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

