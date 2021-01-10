Wownero Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $7,432.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00109846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00637135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

