Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $42.43 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $42.43 or 0.00110501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $76.30 million and approximately $35.41 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00110321 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00646426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00232975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,798,252 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

