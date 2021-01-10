Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $56.74

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.23 or 0.00604283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00226189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.