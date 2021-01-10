Xaya Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Xaya has a market cap of $1.95 million and $4,384.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,375,086 coins and its circulating supply is 45,232,959 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

