xBTC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,729.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One xBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $35,729.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xBTC has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00110520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00236956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00061055 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.66 or 0.87002708 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 3,875,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,071 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.