XinFin Network (XDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.73 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $86.73 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00496094 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,636,710,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,198,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

