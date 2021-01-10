XIO (XIO) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One XIO token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.63 million and $195,500.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 143.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 159.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000124 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,225,477 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

