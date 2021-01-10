YAM v1 (YAM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,692.00

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. YAM v1 has a market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $26,692.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded 103.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

YAM v1 Profile

YAM v1 is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

