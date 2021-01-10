yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $34,273.69 on Top Exchanges

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $34,273.69 or 0.88150632 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $750.77 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00621135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00230250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012460 BTC.

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

