YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0011

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. YEE has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $188,573.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YEE has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Huobi, DEx.top and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.23 or 0.04011455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00323911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014300 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi, DigiFinex, ABCC, FCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.