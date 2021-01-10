YGGDRASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,940.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $563,345.34 and $10,940.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.49 or 0.03949920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00314456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014215 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

