Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) versus Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Critical Contrast

Yingli Green Energy (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yingli Green Energy $648.13 million N/A -$234.64 million N/A N/A Beam Global $5.11 million 91.75 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -79.66

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yingli Green Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yingli Green Energy and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yingli Green Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beam Global has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Yingli Green Energy and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66%

Summary

Beam Global beats Yingli Green Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

