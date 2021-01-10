YOU COIN Reaches One Day Volume of $917,692.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $917,692.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00627028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012907 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.