Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of ALLT stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $506.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

