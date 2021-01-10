Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Commvault Systems also reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 236,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,553. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $58.25.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.