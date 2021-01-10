Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report sales of $51.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the lowest is $49.90 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $317.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $9,597,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,295,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

