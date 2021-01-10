Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.75). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

IMUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

IMUX stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Immunic by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Immunic by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

