Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. KBR posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. 898,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

