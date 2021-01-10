Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $452.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 907,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 817,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 259.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,274 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at $4,568,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 302.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 688,848 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

