Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

OMER stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 762,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $987.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after purchasing an additional 409,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 152.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omeros by 225.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Omeros by 87.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 67,150 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.