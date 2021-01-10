Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Aarons’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aarons will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Aarons.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James started coverage on The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aarons in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aarons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons in the third quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aarons by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of The Aarons by 435.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Aarons in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

AAN traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,438. The Aarons has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

The Aarons Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

