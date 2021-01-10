Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce $34.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.49 billion and the highest is $35.40 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $34.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $127.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.09 billion to $129.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.70 billion to $136.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

