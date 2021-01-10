Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.96. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $47.16. 46,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $53.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.