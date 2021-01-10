Zacks: Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. ABB reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ABB by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ABB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

