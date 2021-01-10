Zacks: Analysts Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.01. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.64. 1,381,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

