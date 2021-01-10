Zacks: Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $95,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 11,141,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

