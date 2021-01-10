Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. Heska reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock worth $3,979,805 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $153.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

