Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce sales of $122.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.13 million and the highest is $124.42 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $92.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $434.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.29 million to $444.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $566.59 million, with estimates ranging from $525.89 million to $601.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $210.58 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

