Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. QCR posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $40.07. 54,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,033. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $632.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson purchased 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

