Zacks: Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Republic Services stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,157,000 after buying an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

