Zacks: Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. STAG Industrial also reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 650,209 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

