Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post sales of $139.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $164.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $521.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.91 million to $527.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $518.96 million, with estimates ranging from $516.63 million to $520.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

