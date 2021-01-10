Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post $45.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.97 million. Camden National posted sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $183.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.98 million to $185.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $173.87 million, with estimates ranging from $163.43 million to $184.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Camden National by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Camden National by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

