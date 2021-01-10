Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ChromaDex also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million.

CDXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChromaDex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

CDXC opened at $4.83 on Friday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

