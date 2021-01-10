Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.55. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.07 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

