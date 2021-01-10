Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.55. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CAG opened at $34.07 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.