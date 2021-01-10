Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE HBB opened at $18.23 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $249.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

