Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. Meritor reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Meritor stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Meritor by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

