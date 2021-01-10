Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.48. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.25. 12,896,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,977,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after buying an additional 405,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

