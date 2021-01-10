Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). National Oilwell Varco reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Oilwell Varco.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,977 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,079 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 676,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 189,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 48.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 529,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.01. 4,606,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,266. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.