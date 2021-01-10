Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.52. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

VICI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 9,307,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,365. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

